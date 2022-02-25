AHA hosts annual Go Red for Women Madison event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Women came together Friday to reclaim their rhythm and take charge of their heart health.
The American Heart Association held its annual Go Red for Women Madison event, virtually this year.
The goal is to raise awareness of the number one killer of women, heart disease.
A survivor spoke about the moment a cardiac arrest nearly took her life.
Two nurses performed CPR on Ana Maria Peralta for 32 minutes.
"I didn't have pulse. So they were trying hard. And finally, they used the doctor used the defibrillator three times. And the third time I finally they got pulse, they got me back."
Amber Noggle served as emcee of Go Red and WKOW is a proud sponsor.
If you want to support the mission, you can donate here.