Ahead of Earth Day, volunteers help clean Stewart Lake County Park

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) — Around fifty volunteers from the Friends of Stewart Lake, Dane County Parks as well as Operation Fresh Start helped clean, restore and learn about the history of the park.
Volunteers began their work around 9am on Thursday and continued through 3 in the afternoon. During this time, the youth volunteers from Operation Fresh Start learned about the history of the park, including the drudging project that happened in the early 2000's, helped remove brush as well as had the opportunity to learn about careers in conservation management.
Joleen Stinson, Interim Parks Director for Dane County Parks, tells 27 News that Operation Fresh Start, OFS, and Dane County parks have worked together for around five years. Volunteers that have been part of the program now have returned to help, she says, and some have gotten jobs with Dane County Parks.
In addition to clearing brush, learning to identify invasive plant species and spreading native plant seeds, youth volunteers from OFS also transplanted plants and helped maintain bluebird bird boxes.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi thanked all who helped with the restoration and cleaning efforts on Thursday.
Those interested in becoming a Friend of Steward Lake County Park are encouraged to visit their Facebook page.