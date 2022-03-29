Ahead of spring elections, advice for confused clerks: call your town's lawyer

MONROE (WKOW) -- These days, the Green County Courthouse is a work in progress. Inside County Clerk Arianna Voegeli's office, you can hear the clanks and thumps of an extensive restoration project that has shrouded the historic structure in scaffolding.
Then again, elections held in unusual settings have been the standard for Voegeli, who took over as clerk in August 2020 - ahead of a presidential election that still drives the debate around election policy moving forward in this state.
"It doesn't seem like we've really had to deal with normal since I've been in office," Voegeli said.
This time, clerks are navigating around a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that, until it issues a final decision on the legality of drop boxes and when someone can drop off another voter's ballot, those things are not allowed for next Tuesday's spring election.
"If somebody else tries to deliver a ballot on behalf of a voter, the clerk is just to inform them of this ruling and let them know they are not able to accept it," Voegeli said.
Yet, county clerks say they are still dealing with questions from city, town, and village clerks about uncertainties regarding specifics within those areas. For instance, what counts as a "supervised" drop box, which would be considered the same as delivering a ballot in-person to a clerk's office?
"When [municipal clerks] ask me, I say you need to physically be able to see the drop box," Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. "Someone in your office - not somebody else - needs to be able to see that drop box."
In a number of communities, such as Monroe and New Glarus, officials cannot simply remove outdoor drop boxes because they're also used to pay utility bills and fees for things like pet licenses. In those cases, McDonell and Voegeli said they've advised clerks to heavily label the drop boxes with messages making clear voters cannot insert ballots for the April 5 election.
If a ballot is found inside, the law is not clear as to whether the clerk can call the voter and let them know they voted improperly or if the clerk should just discard the ballot.
"The law doesn't explicitly permit or prohibit the clerk from contacting the voter so we just refer them to their legal counsel for them to help them make a decision on what to do with those ballots," Voegeli said.
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities told clerks in a memo there's a case to make that the supreme court has simply refused to pause a Waukesha County judge's ruling, the current order does not apply statewide.
The memo acknowledges clerks would likely want to be cautious given the controversy surrounding election policy. Because of that, clerks could treat similar circumstances differently depending on what their town's lawyer advises them to do.
That uncertainly also spills into cases where a voter with a disability needs help casting their ballot. The ruling says voters must personally deliver their ballot to a clerk or drop it in the mail. However, the legal memo notes the Americans with Disabilities Act states citizens cannot be discriminated against and there's a legal precedent for those protections applying to voting.
"If I had a family member [with a disability] I mean, I would put it in the mail for them if they were saying 'this is the outgoing mail,'" McDonell said. "But it's still very much a gray area for everyone until the supreme court makes a decision."
Oral arguments for the case before the state supreme court are scheduled for April 13.