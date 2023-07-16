Air quality advisory extended 12 hours amid smoky conditions

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) extended an air quality advisory for counties across southern Wisconsin in an advisory sent Sunday morning.
The advisory, originally scheduled to expire at noon Sunday, will now continue an additional 12 hours and expire at midnight Monday, according to a message from the agency.
The air quality index tracked by the DNR lists the current conditions as "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."
"People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion," the DNR's message said. "Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion."
Winds out of the northwest have carried smoke from fires in western Canada directly over Wisconsin.
The counties impacted by the extended advisory are: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara and Winnebago.