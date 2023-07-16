 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF OF
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This extended advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air
quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to remain in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southwestern Wisconsin
within the Mississippi River Valley. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality advisory extended 12 hours amid smoky conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) extended an air quality advisory for counties across southern Wisconsin in an advisory sent Sunday morning. 

The advisory, originally scheduled to expire at noon Sunday, will now continue an additional 12 hours and expire at midnight Monday, according to a message from the agency. 

The air quality index tracked by the DNR lists the current conditions as "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups." 

"People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion," the DNR's message said. "Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion."

Winds out of the northwest have carried smoke from fires in western Canada directly over Wisconsin. 

The counties impacted by the extended advisory are: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara and Winnebago.

Tags

Recommended for you