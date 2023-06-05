Air quality advisory issued across Wisconsin because of Canadian wildfire smoke

MADISON (WKOW) — There's another air quality advisory in effect for most of Wisconsin
This orange advisory became active at 8 a.m. Sunday and remains in effect until Tuesday at midnight.
The advisory impacts all of the counties in the 27 News viewing area: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Walworth.
This time, smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada, is impacting air quality and making it unhealthy for sensitive groups — and even potentially unhealthy for all.
According to the DNR, air quality is better to the northwest and southeast. It's worse within within the corridor south of a Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, to Ironwood, MI, line and north of a Dubuque, IA ,to Green Bay, WI, line.
The DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion.