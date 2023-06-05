 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality advisory issued across Wisconsin because of Canadian wildfire smoke

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR "Orange" Air Quality Advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — There's another air quality advisory in effect for most of Wisconsin

This orange advisory became active at 8 a.m. Sunday and remains in effect until Tuesday at midnight. 

The advisory impacts all of the counties in the 27 News viewing area: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Walworth.

This time, smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada, is impacting air quality and making it unhealthy for sensitive groups — and even potentially unhealthy for all.  

According to the DNR, air quality is better to the northwest and southeast. It's worse within within the corridor south of a Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, to Ironwood, MI, line and north of a Dubuque, IA ,to Green Bay, WI, line.

The DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you