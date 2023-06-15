Air quality advisory issued as wildfire smoke impacts Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory across the state because of more smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
The orange/red advisory became active at 8 a.m. Thursday and continues through midnight.
The advisory impacts the significant portion of the state, including all counties in the 27 News viewing area: Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock and Sauk.
The DNR states as the day warms up, surface smoke may also increase and spread north and east.
The highest concentrations are expected in the southwest and Mississippi and Wisconsin River areas. The DNR expects the air in these areas to become unhealthy. People in these areas should avoid time outdoors, as some may experience negative health effects.
In the other noted areas, the DNR states the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion.