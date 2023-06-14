Air quality advisory issued as wildfire smoke moves across Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory across the state because of more wildfire smoke.
The orange advisory became active at 8 a.m. Wednesday and remains in effect until noon Thursday.
The advisory mainly impacts north central and western Wisconsin. There is one county in the 27 News viewing area impacted: Juneau.
The DNR says smoke is currently over northwest Wisconsin and will move southeast until Thursday morning. With this movement, the agency may adjust the advisory area or timing.
The wildfire smoke is impacting air quality and making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion.