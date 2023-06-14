 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Air quality advisory issued as wildfire smoke moves across Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory across the state because of more wildfire smoke. 

The orange advisory became active at 8 a.m. Wednesday and remains in effect until noon Thursday. 

The advisory mainly impacts north central and western Wisconsin. There is one county in the 27 News viewing area impacted: Juneau. 

The DNR says smoke is currently over northwest Wisconsin and will move southeast until Thursday morning. With this movement, the agency may adjust the advisory area or timing. 

The wildfire smoke is impacting air quality and making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you