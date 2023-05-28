Air quality advisory issued for Central and Southwestern Counties of WI

MADISON (WKOW) -- An air quality advisory has been issued for central and southwestern counties in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin DNR reports the air quality index is expected to reach the orange or "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" level by midnight Sunday night.
According to the DNR, sensitive groups include people with underlying conditions like asthma, children and older adults. If possible, the DNR says they should limit their time outside.
The air quality advisory will last from midnight to 11:00 p.m. Monday.