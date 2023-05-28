 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality advisory issued for Central and Southwestern Counties of WI

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR "Orange" Air Quality Advisory

MADISON (WKOW) -- An air quality advisory has been issued for central and southwestern counties in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR reports the air quality index is expected to reach the orange or "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" level by midnight Sunday night.

According to the DNR, sensitive groups include people with underlying conditions like asthma, children and older adults. If possible, the DNR says they should limit their time outside.

The air quality advisory will last from midnight to 11:00 p.m. Monday.

