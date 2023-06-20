Air quality advisory issued for most of southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another air quality advisory due to surface ozone across the state.
The orange advisory became active at noon Tuesday and will continue until 11 p.m.
The advisory impacts a significant portion of the state, including all counties in the 27 News viewing area: Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock and Sauk.
The DNR states the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The agency recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion.