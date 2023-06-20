 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality advisory issued for most of southern Wisconsin

DNR "Orange" Air Quality Advisory

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another air quality advisory due to surface ozone across the state.

The orange advisory became active at noon Tuesday and will continue until 11 p.m.

The advisory impacts a significant portion of the state, including all counties in the 27 News viewing area: Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock and Sauk.

The DNR states the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. 

The agency recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion. 

