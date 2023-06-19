 Skip to main content
Air quality advisory issued for significant portion of state due to increased surface ozone

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory due to surface ozone across the state.

The orange/red advisory became active at noon Monday and will continue until 11 p.m.

The advisory impacts a significant potion of the state, including all counties in the 27 News viewing area: Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock, Sauk.

The DNR states the aged smoke from the Canadian wildfires and "favorable" weather conditions is leading to more surface ozone across south central and southeast Wisconsin. Air is expected to reach unhealthy levels in these areas.

The DNR states the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion. 

