 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air Quality Alert for Tuesday before a cool down on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Air Quality Alert

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 11 p.m. Temperatures will warm into the 80s today before only topping out in the 60s tomorrow.

Due to the Canadian wildfire smoke mixing with air near the surface, air quality is expected to worsen this afternoon and eveningSensitive groups with respiratory issues, plus the elderly and young children, are advised to stay indoors with the A/C on during this time. Highs will make their way into the 80s this afternoon, but a change is on the way for Wednesday.

A backdoor cold front is expected to pass over southern Wisconsin around sunrise tomorrow morning. Lows will drop into the 50s early on Wednesday before only warming into the 60s in the afternoon. Areas in southwest Wisconsin may still hit the lower to middle 70s tomorrow, but we'll all stay in the 60s through Thursday. Thursday morning lows will be much cooler as we drop into the low 40s.

No rain chances are in the 7-day forecast, even as we warm back into the 70s by Friday and into Memorial Day Weekend. The 80s will make their return by the holiday next Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you