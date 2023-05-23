Air Quality Alert for Tuesday before a cool down on Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 11 p.m. Temperatures will warm into the 80s today before only topping out in the 60s tomorrow.
Due to the Canadian wildfire smoke mixing with air near the surface, air quality is expected to worsen this afternoon and evening. Sensitive groups with respiratory issues, plus the elderly and young children, are advised to stay indoors with the A/C on during this time. Highs will make their way into the 80s this afternoon, but a change is on the way for Wednesday.
A backdoor cold front is expected to pass over southern Wisconsin around sunrise tomorrow morning. Lows will drop into the 50s early on Wednesday before only warming into the 60s in the afternoon. Areas in southwest Wisconsin may still hit the lower to middle 70s tomorrow, but we'll all stay in the 60s through Thursday. Thursday morning lows will be much cooler as we drop into the low 40s.
No rain chances are in the 7-day forecast, even as we warm back into the 70s by Friday and into Memorial Day Weekend. The 80s will make their return by the holiday next Monday.