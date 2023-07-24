 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air Quality Alert in effect ahead of incoming heat wave

Hot Trend Ahead
Alexis Clemons

MADISON (WKOW) - Skies will remain hazy with poor air quality into tomorrow morning before the focus switches to triple digit heat index values that will arrive later this week.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for almost all of southern Wisconsin through noon Tuesday, so try to limit physical exertion outdoors, especially if you fall into a sensitive group. Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, and we will make our way into the lower 90s tomorrow.

A chance for storms will return Wednesday, and any rain will be welcomed as it will provide temporary brief relief to high heat.

High temperatures will warm well into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, with forecast heat index values in the upper 90s near 100 degrees. The excessive heat won't last for long as a cold front should bring us a better chance for rain on Friday. Temperatures will be back in the 80s this weekend.

