Air quality alert this morning, hot this afternoon

  • Updated
Forecast today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Smoky skies continue to impact air quality this morning.

Air quality should improve a bit this afternoon as temperatures climb. We'll get to the low 90s today under full sunshine.

A few showers and storms move in late tonight with a few more expected tomorrow through early afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a sun-cloud mix.

Sunny skies return Thursday with the hottest temperatures of the year on the way. Highs soar to the mid 90s with a heat index around 100! Storm chances return Thursday night and Friday with a dry weekend on track with highs in the mid 80s.

