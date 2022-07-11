Air quality alerts: staying safe when pollution is high

MADISON (WKOW) — When it comes to summer time that can mean fun in the sun but not when the air quality makes it hard to breath.
Air quality alerts are issued when air pollution is high.
"For people exposed to the ozone, there's a bit of a lag effect. You may not realize in the moment, that you're in a high ozone time period," Dr. Sumita Khatri of the Cleveland Clinic said.
One of the best ways to avoid the inevitable breathing problems is staying inside during the hottest part of the day, which happens between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Dr. Sumita Khatri warns those with asthma problems to pay close attention to the air quality and always carry your inhaler.