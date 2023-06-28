Air quality even worse today, approaching hazardous levels

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality is almost at the highest level on the scale and will continue to stay in poor shape through Thursday morning.
Very unhealthy to hazardous air is expected today, so stay inside as much as possible. If you do have to head out, wear a KN95 mask to block as many particulates as possible.
Otherwise, we'll dodge isolated showers this morning with a few more storms possible tonight as a cluster develops from the northwest. The storms could be strong with a level one risk for severe weather for a high wind and hail threat.
Temps continue to climb to the mid to upper 80s Thursday through the weekend with isolated shower and storm chances, but expect very limited coverage. Highs approach 90° by the 4th of July, so take precautions to beat the heat if outside a while.