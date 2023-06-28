 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality even worse today, approaching hazardous levels

Air quality today

MADISON (WKOW) - Air quality is almost at the highest level on the scale and will continue to stay in poor shape through Thursday morning.

Very unhealthy to hazardous air is expected today, so stay inside as much as possible. If you do have to head out, wear a KN95 mask to block as many particulates as possible.

Otherwise, we'll dodge isolated showers this morning with a few more storms possible tonight as a cluster develops from the northwest. The storms could be strong with a level one risk for severe weather for a high wind and hail threat.

Temps continue to climb to the mid to upper 80s Thursday through the weekend with isolated shower and storm chances, but expect very limited coverage. Highs approach 90° by the 4th of July, so take precautions to beat the heat if outside a while.

