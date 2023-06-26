 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality worsens as temperatures increase this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Air Quality

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Isolated rain showers are possible east of I-39 this afternoon, but the big weather story this week is the worsening air quality ahead of more rain chances before June is up.

Temperatures will only top out in the 70s this afternoon with the chance for a few showers over eastern Wisconsin. We'll dry out this evening as skies clear overnight. We'll warm from the upper 50s to the lower 80s through Tuesday with a lot of sunshine, but terrible air quality.

A large smoke plume from eastern Canada is moving into Wisconsin today, and it is expected to drop air quality into the "unhealthy" category through Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas may even sit in the "very unhealthy" category at times, so it will be important to limit time outdoors through late Wednesday. Our Air Quality Alert is set to expire at noon on Thursday.

By Wednesday night, we're tracking a few chances for showers and thunderstorms that will stick with us through the end of the week. When it's not raining, it will feel very humid, with even a slight heat index expected to return. We should dry out early into the holiday weekend.

