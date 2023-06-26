Air quality worsens as temperatures increase this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Isolated rain showers are possible east of I-39 this afternoon, but the big weather story this week is the worsening air quality ahead of more rain chances before June is up.
Temperatures will only top out in the 70s this afternoon with the chance for a few showers over eastern Wisconsin. We'll dry out this evening as skies clear overnight. We'll warm from the upper 50s to the lower 80s through Tuesday with a lot of sunshine, but terrible air quality.
A large smoke plume from eastern Canada is moving into Wisconsin today, and it is expected to drop air quality into the "unhealthy" category through Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas may even sit in the "very unhealthy" category at times, so it will be important to limit time outdoors through late Wednesday. Our Air Quality Alert is set to expire at noon on Thursday.
By Wednesday night, we're tracking a few chances for showers and thunderstorms that will stick with us through the end of the week. When it's not raining, it will feel very humid, with even a slight heat index expected to return. We should dry out early into the holiday weekend.