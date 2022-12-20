Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of massive 'bomb cyclone'

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&