ALABAMA to kick off Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage entertainment

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — ALABAMA is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage this summer.
The legendary country band will kick off the Main Stage entertainment on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m., said a news release.
With hits like “Tennessee River,” “Love in the First Degree,” and “Dixieland Delight,” ALABAMA has fans of all ages.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com.
Wisconsin State Fair officials said all seating for the show is reserved, and tickets will range from $65 to $75.