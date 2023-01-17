 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ALABAMA to kick off Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage entertainment

  • Updated
  • 0
ALABAMA
MGN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — ALABAMA is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage this summer.

The legendary country band will kick off the Main Stage entertainment on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m., said a news release.

With hits like “Tennessee River,” “Love in the First Degree,” and “Dixieland Delight,” ALABAMA has fans of all ages.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com

Wisconsin State Fair officials said all seating for the show is reserved, and tickets will range from $65 to $75.

Tags

Recommended for you