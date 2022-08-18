Albany man arrested for damaging parked vehicles, receives 6 additional charges at medical facility

ALBANY (WKOW) — An Albany man was arrested after damaging parked vehicles, later attacking and "expelling bodily fluids" on an officer, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.
Corporal Lucas Reints said deputies responded to the area of N. Water Street and Milwaukee Street around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for report of a man damaging vehicles in a parking lot.
The man — who Reints identifies as Mark Flood, 56, of Albany — was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Reints said due to Flood's later actions at a medical facility, he was also charged with an additional count of disorderly conduct, three counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and two counts of expelling bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer.