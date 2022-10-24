 Skip to main content
Alcohol, speed factors in crash into a house in Rome

  • Updated
  • 0
Rome car into house
Image courtesy of the Rome Police Department

ROME, Wis. (WKOW) — A home and car were damaged in a crash over the weekend in Rome, according to police.

Rome Police Chief Jason Lauby said the crash happened on 14th Drive around 2:50 a.m. 

When officers arrived, Lauby said they found a car with "significant damage to the front." According to Lauby, the car left the road, struck a pole, then hit the house. 

Lauby said the home's front steps and basketball pole "were destroyed in the crash." 

According to Lauby, the driver was not hurt, nor was anyone in the home. Alcohol and speed are contributing factors to the crash. 

