Alcohol to be sold at Badger basketball, hockey games

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting this fall, Wisconsin will offer some alcoholic beverages at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena for events like concerts, Badger basketball and hockey games.
Patrick Herb, director of communications and brand strategy for Wisconsin Athletics, made the announcement Thursday as the department unveiled its plans to "enhance customer journey and experience.'
Herb said beer, wine and pre-packaged alcoholic products such as hard seltzers would be available for certain events.
In a press release, Wisconsin Athletics said it is "committed to providing a safe environment at its venues and on campus. This commitment includes following similar protocols for other campus venues serving alcohol, such as the Wisconsin Union. It also includes providing financial support for existing and future campus-led efforts to promote student wellness and to encourage responsible behavior around the use of alcohol. Examples could include increased alcohol-free programming for students and support for students struggling with high-risk behaviors."
The Athletics Department also announced a partnership extension with Legends, which will support additional professionally trained sales and customer service staff to better serve Badger fans.
The Athletics Department also said that Wisconsin and Badger Sports Properties is partnering with Van Wagner, the industry leader in sport presentation and video board production, to assist in developing and producing in-venue video board assets for Wisconsin football beginning this fall.