Alders host meeting to discuss permanent men's homeless shelter

MADISON (WKOW) — Two Madison alders are hosting a community meeting Monday night to discuss the city's permanent men's homeless shelter plan.
Alders Syed Abbas and Gary Halverson are set to host the meeting. The proposed shelter on city-owned land is near neighborhoods Alder Halverson represents.
At the time of the announcement, Halverson and Abbas said they support the project but felt that he and others should have been notified of the location decision and included in the public unveiling of the proposal by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
If you'd like to participate in the meeting, it starts at 6:30 p.m. and is virtual. You can register here.