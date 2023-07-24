Alders, mayor propose pilot program for pedestrian mall on State Street in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A proposal from several city alders and the mayor would test out turning several blocks of State Street into a pedestrian mall.
The proposed resolution is co-sponsored by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and alders Juliana Bennett, MGR Govindarajan and Michael Verveer. The measure will greenlight new developments to the 400 to 600 blocks of State Street beginning next year.
The pilot program was originally set to take place this summer but was delayed to give the city a chance to test whether a pedestrian mall is actually feasible in that area. Now, city officials are focusing on doing the test in 2024.
The city's engineering and planning divisions will work collaboratively to create a plan that takes into account the needs of businesses operating along the street while maintaining access for local residents. "It allows us to think about the street furniture, the benches, the bike racks, all those other things that go with the space where you want people to be," City Planner Daniel McAuliffe said. McAuliffe has worked closely on the project's development and outreach, collaborating with community organizations like the Campus Area Neighborhood Association.
While there has been a call for the city to move forward with developments on the pedestrian mall this year, alder Juliana Bennett says waiting will give the city more time to make the best possible improvements. "It is very clear from city staff that to do a pilot, we want to do it right, and we want to have enough time to do it right," she said.
The city is looking forward to the opportunities the new mall will create for the residents of Madison.
The resolution will be introduced at Tuesday night's meeting. It will then go to several city committees before coming back to the full council in early September.