Aldo Leopold Nature Center to host Fall Fest

MONONA (WKOW) -- Now that it's October, many of us are in fall festival mode, including the people who run the Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona.
The nature center is bringing back its Fall Fest on Friday, October 7. It's free and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The event will have family-friendly activities, like science experiments, marshmallow roasting and a costume parade. There will also be food trucks.
You can get a free shuttle to Fall Fest. It picks up at Ahuska Park.
