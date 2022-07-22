Ale Asylum closes its doors after 16 years in the brewing business

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ale Asylum staff announced Friday they're calling it quits after 16 years, but didn't give a specific reason.
In a post on its website and Facebook page, Ale Asylum, the maker of Hopalicious, wrote that, "the past couple years have been difficult for all businesses but with your support we were able to weather the storm. However, under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close our doors."
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the business, located near the Dane County Regional Airport, had been up for sale for nearly a year, but had appeared to have secured a buyer. It's unclear what happened to that deal.