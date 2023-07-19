Alert for missing Juneau Co. woman issued statewide

LEMONWEIR TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKOW) -- Juneau County authorities continue to search searching for a missing 43-year-old woman last seen on the Fourth of July.
The office states 43-year-old Leya M. Stewart was last seen in the town of Lemonweir in the area of 43rd Street around 2 p.m.
Officials are expanding the missing person alert to be issued statewide due to "no information from the area."
The Juneau County Sheriff's Office now reports Stewart may have been under the influence of controlled substances when she was last seen. She left on foot, leaving her phone and shoes at home.
Drone and ground searches have been done in the area, but she still hasn't been found.
Leya is described as a white woman who is 5'5" tall, 150 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has pierced ears, a tattoo on her right shoulder and right leg. She also has a tattoo on her back of flowers and two names.
She was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark-colored shirt and no shoes.
It has been over two weeks since Stewart went missing.
Anyone with information on Stewart's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 608-847-5649 and speak with Detective Shaun Goyette.