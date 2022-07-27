Alex Lasry ends campaign for Senate, endorses Barnes

MADISON (WKOW) — Alex Lasry, one of the frontrunners in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary race ended his campaign Wednesday.
Lasry then endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, making Barnes the faraway favorite in the race to decide who faces Republican Senator Ron Johnson in November
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel originally reported sources said Lasry was exiting the race less than two weeks before the August primary election.
Lasry's campaign confirmed to 27 News that he will drop out of the race. The Milwaukee Bucks executive officially announced the end of his campaign alongside Barnes at an event in Milwaukee's Deer District Wednesday afternoon.
"We need to recognize the incredible campaign the lieutenant governor has run, and the support he's been to bring together from all parts of the party, and all parts of the state," Lasry said. "It's why I think he's best positioned to win in November."
Barnes said he believed the endorsements strengthen Democrats' chances of beating Johnson in the fall.
"It shows real leadership when you look at the bigger picture," Barnes said. "And you do what's best for November."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski now stands as Barnes's biggest competitor. At an event Wednesday on the UW-Madison campus, Godlewski said she planned to keep her campaign alive through the August 9 primary election.
"I'm not changing," Godlewski said. "There's nothing new here. I've been running a 72-county campaign; I'm gonna continue to do that."
On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson announced he was suspending his campaign, having run out of money. Nelson said he was endorsing Barnes to consolidate the progressive vote.
His campaign then, without evidence, took credit for Lasry ending his campaign two days later.
“It's clear Tom Nelson graciously stepping aside to endorse Mandela Barnes meant Alex Lasry had no path to victory," Nelson's campaign manager, Irene Lin, said in a statement. "Now we will all work together to unite behind Mandela Barnes and defeat America's worst senator in Ron Johnson.”
The news of Lasry suspending his campaign puzzled Democratic sources who spoke to 27 News off-record because of their connections to the race.
Lasry had put more than $12.3 million of his own money into his campaign.
Internal polling released by the Barnes campaign Tuesday showed the lieutenant governor had opened a sizable lead over Lasry. The poll showed Barnes with 39% of the hypothetical vote, compared to 25% for Lasry and 12% for Godlewski.
UW-Madison Journalism & Mass Communications Professor Mike Wagner said the race was only going to get more expensive in the home stretch, and Lasry's campaign may have seen the writing on the wall.
"This is the period where the most spending would take place, these last few days, to really push voter turnout, to try to persuade people to vote for you," Wagner said. "And if his campaign concluded, 'we're just not going to be able to get there, even if we spend a lot of money,' it's easy to see why they'd choose not to spend the money and drop out."
In a statement, Johnson's campaign said the endorsements signal Wisconsin's Democrats are uniting on a platform that's too far to the left for most voters.
“It's clear Democrats are uniform in their support for more of the same [President Joe] Biden policies that got us in this mess in the first place: runaway spending, the Green New Deal, defunding the police and abolishing ICE," campaign spokesperson Ben Voelkel said.
While election day is August 9, absentee ballots have been in circulation for weeks. In-person absentee voting began across the state Tuesday.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, nearly 315,000 absentee ballots have already been sent out across the state. Nearly 139,000 of those ballots have already been returned as of Wednesday morning. Another 5,000 ballots have been cast in-person.