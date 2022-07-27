Alex Lasry to drop out of Senate race

MADISON (WKOW) — Alex Lasry, one of the frontrunners in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary race, is ending his campaign, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel originally reported sources said Lasry was exiting the race less than two weeks before the August primary election.
Lasry's campaign confirmed to 27 News that he will drop out of the race. They will officially announce the end of the campaign, and that Lasry is endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, at an event in Milwaukee's Deer District Wednesday afternoon.
With Lasry suspending his campaign, it solidifies Barnes's status as the favorite in the race. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski would stand as his biggest competitor.
The news of Lasry suspending his campaign puzzled Democratic sources who spoke to 27 News off-record because of their connections to the race.
Lasry had put more than $12.3 million of his own money into his campaign.
“Throughout this race I have always been proud to call Alex a friend," Barnes said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing that friendship as we hit the trail. Together, we are going to unite Wisconsinites from every corner of the state to defeat Ron Johnson.”
Internal polling released by the Barnes campaign Tuesday showed the lieutenant governor had opened a sizable lead over Lasry. The poll showed Barnes with 39% of the hypothetical vote, compared to 25% for Lasry and 12% for Godlewski.
On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson suspended his campaign, saying he'd run out of money. Nelson then announced he was endorsing Barnes.
The primary election is August 9, but absentee ballots have been in circulation for weeks. In-person absentee voting began across the state Tuesday.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, nearly 315,000 absentee ballots have already been sent out across the state. Nearly 139,000 of those ballots have already been returned as of Wednesday morning. Another 5,000 ballots have been cast in-person.