Alice in Dairyland showcases program that highlights products made in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- As you shop for the holidays, consider picking up something special from Wisconsin.
Something Special from Wisconsin is a marketing program that highlights genuine Wisconsin products with an easy to identify logo that can be found on everything from meats, cheeses, candy, art, soap and more.
"That signifies that that company has at least 50% of Wisconsin production, ingredients, or processing," said Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland. "Certainly, a great way to support the state's producers, processors, farmers and everything in between and buying local this holiday season."
Schaefer is showcasing products from around the state to bring attention to Something Special from Wisconsin.
You can visit the Alice and Dairyland on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the Alice in Dairyland website to follow the campaign as Schaefer talks about the products in the coming days.