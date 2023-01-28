All Beltline lanes back open after crash at Whitney Way

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes of the Beltline reopened at 4:53 p.m.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is responding to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltline at Whitney Way Saturday afternoon.
Dane County Communications officials said they received a call reporting a "vehicle spun out" on US 12 at 3:22 p.m.
Lt. Kim Alan with the department told 27 News one vehicle hit the wall and spun out. Some citizens helped block lanes until police were able to arrive at the scene.
Alan said there were no reported injuries, but the driver and only occupant of the vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transpiration (WisDOT), the two right lanes of traffic are closed on eastbound US 12 at Whitney Way.