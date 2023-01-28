 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

All Beltline lanes back open after crash at Whitney Way

Us 12 crash 1-28-23

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes of the Beltline reopened at 4:53 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is responding to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltline at Whitney Way Saturday afternoon.

Dane County Communications officials said they received a call reporting a "vehicle spun out" on US 12 at 3:22 p.m.

Lt. Kim Alan with the department told 27 News one vehicle hit the wall and spun out. Some citizens helped block lanes until police were able to arrive at the scene.

Alan said there were no reported injuries, but the driver and only occupant of the vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transpiration (WisDOT), the two right lanes of traffic are closed on eastbound US 12 at Whitney Way.  

