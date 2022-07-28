All-City Swim Meet begins in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - The Madison All-City Championship Swim Meet kicks off Thursday.
It's the 60th year of the meet, that is now a community cornerstone. It has grown to be one of the largest outdoor amateur swim meets in the country.
Ridgewood Pool, located on Madison’s southwest side is hosting this year.
- Thursday: 11 and up swimmers compete
- Friday: 10 and younger swimmers compete
- Saturday: 18 fastest swimmers in the individual preliminary events on Thursday and Friday return to swim in one of three championship heats for each event. Relays for all 11 and up swimmers will also be held.
Traffic around the pool will be impacted while the meet is taking place.
