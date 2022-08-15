'All I needed to do was get the kids out': Wisconsin families share eyewitness accounts of Six Flags Shooting

GURNEE, Ill. (WKOW) -- When shots were fired at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois Sunday, Jeremiah Yungen's fight or flight instincts took over.
"All I needed to do was get the kids out," Yungen said.
The Stoughton father was with his 17-year-old son Anthony and his son Anthony's girlfriend Gabby at the time the shots rang out. His wife Danielle and their 10-year-old son Ryan had already gone to the car.
In a phone call, Yungen told his wife to leave immediately--vowing he would do all he could to ensure they made it out alive.
"I was like, you need to leave. I'll come find you. I'll get these kids out. We will be fine, but you need to go," Yungen said.
Then, he began looking for an escape.
"The only way out is where we came in," Yungen said.
So, Yungen and the two teenagers began making their way toward the exit.
"I just kind of went slow, took my time, like looked around, made sure I was aware of who is around me, what was going on around me, and making sure that these kids were not going to get hurt," Yungen said.
The closer they got to the exit, the more chaotic Yungen said the scene became.
"There's literally people breaking the fences down, climbing over the fences, climbing over the barbed wire just get out," Yungen said.
Outside, Sara Berry of Berlin had just loaded her nephews into the car after a weekend of fun at both the Water Park and the Amusement Park that she had gifted them for Christmas.
"They are literally my world," Berry said.
Berry heard the gunshots, which she didn't know were gunshots at the time, and then saw the white SUV police said was involved in the shooting drive off.
"Everybody was like 'What was that'? and I was like 'I don't know, let's just get going," Berry said.
As they were leaving, Berry said a large police presence pulled into the parking lot.
"I've got to give it to Gurnee Police. They were there within minutes," Berry said.
As they were driving home, loved ones began calling them in a panic to ensure they weren't shot.
"To think that something could have happened to my nephews freaks me out," Berry said.
Fortunately, both families were okay.
After the scary incident, Yungen said he would like to see more security at Six Flags though.
"The metal detectors--everyone was just kind of flowing through them. No one was like monitoring them. I don't even think they were on. Nobody checked our bags or anything," Yungen said.
Yungen said he would also like to see a better response to emergencies.
"Six Flags did absolutely nothing as far as like, announcing that there was a situation," Yungen said.
Berry said she hopes to return to Six Flags again in the future and plans to find a security guard to walk her to her car if anyone feels unsafe.
"Mentally, I know it's going to take a bit for the boys to get over that--especially the older boys. But, we are a strong family, and we've been through tough times, and we all hold together, and we will all recover from this," Berry said.
Three people total were shot Sunday. All are recovering. Police are still searching for suspects.
Six Flags released the following statement:
"Six Flags dedicates our greatest amount of time, talent and resources to safety and security. Layers of preventative measures both inside and outside the park are in place for the protection of guests and team members. We continue to review and enhance our protocol on a daily basis to ensure we are providing the highest level of safety. Cameras placed in the parking lot and inside the park, uniformed and plain clothes patrols throughout the property, and advanced screening technology allow us to react quickly and provide important information. The park security team is joined by the Gurnee Police Department, who operates a substation at the park."