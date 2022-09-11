All lanes back open after crash on US 12 near Old Sauk Road

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic are back open on US 12.
The right lane was closed for about an hour.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police respond to a crash that closed the right lane on US HWY 12 near Old Sauk Road Sunday afternoon.
Dane County Communications received a call about a crash on westbound US HWY 12 between Old Sauk Road and Greenway Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.
The City of Madison Police Department responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.