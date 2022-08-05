All lanes of HWY 213 south of Evansville closed due to two-vehicle crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — All lanes of HWY 213 south of Evansville are closed due to two-vehicle crash, according to a Rock County Dispatch official.
The roadway is closed between CTH B and Townsend Road, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
A Rock County Dispatch official said report of a crash between a truck and sedan came in around 2:45 p.m. They said there has been a report of injuries, but no further details were available at the time.
The official said Rock County Sheriff's Office is responding to the incident, along with Orfordville and Footville EMS.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within two hours.