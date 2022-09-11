 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall will
continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall
amounts between 2 to 5 inches are expected. Persistent bands
will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 5 inches.
The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals
includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee
counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

All lanes of I-39 near Buckeye Road are open after crash

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic were back open at 7 p.m.

Northbound lanes of I-39 near Buckeye Road were closed for 3 hours due to a crash.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a crash on I-39 at Buckeye Road Sunday afternoon that has closed all northbound lanes.

Lanes are expected to be closed for more than two hours.

Deputies received a call shortly before 4 p.m. due to a crash on I-39 northbound.

Dane County Sheriff's Office is assisting with traffic control.

Officials recommend the alternate route of taking US 12 southbound to HWY 73 and taking HWY 73 south back onto the interstate.

This is a developing story.