All lanes of I-39 near Buckeye Road are open after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic were back open at 7 p.m.
Northbound lanes of I-39 near Buckeye Road were closed for 3 hours due to a crash.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a crash on I-39 at Buckeye Road Sunday afternoon that has closed all northbound lanes.
Lanes are expected to be closed for more than two hours.
Deputies received a call shortly before 4 p.m. due to a crash on I-39 northbound.
Dane County Sheriff's Office is assisting with traffic control.
Officials recommend the alternate route of taking US 12 southbound to HWY 73 and taking HWY 73 south back onto the interstate.
This is a developing story.