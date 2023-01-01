All lanes of US 14 at Twin Valley Road reopen after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash on US 14 at Twin Valley Road was cleared just before 12 p.m.
WisDOT reported lanes were closed for about seven hours.
MADISON (WKOW) -- All eastbound and westbound lanes of US 14 at Twin Valley Road are closed because of a Sunday morning crash.
A Dane County Communications official tells 27 News the crash involving two vehicles happened around 4:45 a.m.
One of the vehicles rolled, and two people were brought to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries isn't known.
As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, all of the eastbound and westbound lanes of US 14 are closed between Twin Valley Road and Cleveland Road.
