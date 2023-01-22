All lanes of US 151 back open after crash near Beaver Dam

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said all lanes of US 151 are back open after a crash shut parts of the road for nearly 7 hours.
The lanes reopened just after 9 p.m.
Authorities have not shared any more information about what happened.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- In an update from WisDOT just after 3:30 p.m., only the right lane on US 151 from E. Salem Road to Forest Road is closed due to the crash.
BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is responding to acrash on US 151 near Beaver Dam.
Dodge County Dispatch received reports of a crash on US 151 northbound between E. Salem Road to Forest Road around 2:15 p.m.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Beaver Dam Fire and EMS are responding.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all US 151 northbound lanes are closed from E. Salem Road to Forest Road because of a crash and are expected to be closed for more than two hours.
This is a developing story.