All lanes of US 18/151 back open at Ridgeway after motorcycle crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Department of Transportation reported all lanes of traffic reopened just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 18/151 are closed due to a motorcycle crash at County HHH near Ridgeway Saturday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m., and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office is responding.
An Iowa County Sheriff's Office official said it was motorcycle crash and there have been no injuries reported at this time.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be open within an hour.