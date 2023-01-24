All lanes of westbound Beltline reopen after crash near Todd Drive

MADISON (WKOW) — A crash on the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive caused a significant backup during morning rush hour.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 Map reports the crash happened around 8:08 a.m. at the ramp from Todd Drive. It cleared by 8:50 a.m.
A dispatch official told 27 News that the crash blocked three lanes but didn't have any information on injuries.
WisDOT's 511 Map, as of 8:45 a.m., showed the backup reached John Nolen Drive. Even after the crash cleared, it took time for the backups to ease on the Beltline.