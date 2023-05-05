All lanes of WIS 33 closed west of Randolph after truck rolls down embankment

RANDOLPH, Wis. (WKOW) — WIS 33 is closed west of Randolph after a box truck crashed and rolled down an embankment, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Krueger Road.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports the box truck hit a bridge abutment, then rolled down an embankment to the railroad bed below.
The two people in the truck were able to get out of the truck on their own before they were treated by EMS and taken to a local hospital.
East bound traffic will take the following detour:
- WIS 33 to WIS 146
- WIS 146 south to County P
- County P east to WIS 76
- WIS 76 north to WIS 33
Vice versa for West bound traffic.
The roadway will be closed for an "extended period" as crews clear the roadway.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.