All lanes of WIS 60 west of Lodi are open after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes of WIS 60 near Sauk City are open after lanes were closed due to a crash Sunday.
According to WISDOT, all lanes reopened just before 1 p.m. Lanes were closed for about two hours.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities are responding to a reported crash west of Lodi Sunday morning that has blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 60.
Columbia Counties deputies are responding to report of a crash around 10:45 a.m. on WIS 60 eastbound at WIS 188 southbound.
Sauk County Communications said Sauk Prairie police, fire and EMS were also dispatched to the incident.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT), eastbound lanes at the intersection of WIS 60 and WIS 188 in Columbia County are closed due to the crash.
This is a developing story.