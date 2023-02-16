All lanes open after crash that caused backups on eastbound Beltline at W. Broadway

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of traffic are now open on the eastbound beltline.
Two of the eastbound lanes at West Broadway were closed for around 40 minutes while authorities responded to a crash.
MADISON (WKOW) — Two lanes of the eastbound Beltline are closed at West Broadway in Madison due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding.
WisDOT 511 cameras show backups on the roadway.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within an hour.