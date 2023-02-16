 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All lanes open after crash that caused backups on eastbound Beltline at W. Broadway

  • Updated
  • 0
Beltline crash 2.16

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of traffic are now open on the eastbound beltline. 

Two of the eastbound lanes at West Broadway were closed for around 40 minutes while authorities responded to a crash. 

MADISON (WKOW) — Two lanes of the eastbound Beltline are closed at West Broadway in Madison due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding.

WisDOT 511 cameras show backups on the roadway.

WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within an hour.

Tags

Recommended for you