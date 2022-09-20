All LGBTQ+ cast set to perform musical Rent in Janesville with unique take

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The smash-hit musical Rent will come alive at the Janesville Performing Arts Center in just a few weeks.
The musical tells the story of young artists struggling to survive and create a life in New York City's East Village. Many of the characters are LGBTQ+, and the new production in Janesville will feature an all-LGBTQ+ cast.
Director Stephanie Hormig said having that representation was important to her.
"I know that a lot of people that are in my age group, in our 20s and 30s, really were invested in doing a project that sent the importance of rights and issues going on that are still happening in our community for the LGBTQ+ community," she said. "We wanted to make sure that it was addressed that we are here and we are going to show the talent we have, but also bring these issues to light."
Each performer is born, raised, or lives in Rock County.
Hormig said audiences can expect to see a bit of a different take on the original show. She plans to showcase more of the struggles the characters in the show had with HIV/AIDS. The show also features a smaller cast, and Hormig hopes that the intimacy and friendship of her dedicated performers comes through for audiences.
"That's kind of one of the biggest points of Rent: creating your own family and making love be at the forefront of it," she said. "That's what we hope to share."
The performance is a partnership between DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee.
The Saturday, October 1st performance will be ASL Interpreted. Please email sales@janesvillepac.org to reserve seats in that section.