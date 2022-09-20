 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All LGBTQ+ cast set to perform musical Rent in Janesville with unique take

  • Updated
  • 0
Rent Musical in Janesville
Sara Maslar-Donar

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The smash-hit musical Rent will come alive at the Janesville Performing Arts Center in just a few weeks. 

The musical tells the story of young artists struggling to survive and create a life in New York City's East Village. Many of the characters are LGBTQ+, and the new production in Janesville will feature an all-LGBTQ+ cast.

Director Stephanie Hormig said having that representation was important to her.

"I know that a lot of people that are in my age group, in our 20s and 30s, really were invested in doing a project that sent the importance of rights and issues going on that are still happening in our community for the LGBTQ+ community," she said. "We wanted to make sure that it was addressed that we are here and we are going to show the talent we have, but also bring these issues to light."

Each performer is born, raised, or lives in Rock County. 

Hormig said audiences can expect to see a bit of a different take on the original show. She plans to showcase more of the struggles the characters in the show had with HIV/AIDS. The show also features a smaller cast, and Hormig hopes that the intimacy and friendship of her dedicated performers comes through for audiences.

"That's kind of one of the biggest points of Rent: creating your own family and making love be at the forefront of it," she said. "That's what we hope to share."

The performance is a partnership between DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee. 

"It is a committee that is devoted to making sure that all of the LGBTQ+ community, no matter young, older, in maybe more rural or urban communities, can all get together and do things that are positive and educational," said Hormig. 
 
The show runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Tickets are available now online or by calling the JPAC box office at 608-758-0297.
 
Ticket prices are $24; $20 for students and $18 for seniors.

The Saturday, October 1st performance will be ASL Interpreted. Please email sales@janesvillepac.org to reserve seats in that section.

Tags

Recommended for you