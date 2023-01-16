'All my oxygen just went right out of me'; Man saves several dogs from burning house

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- A Darlington man is lucky to be alive after he rushed into a burning home to save his dogs.
Shawn Russell was home alone Thursday when smoke and flames began filling his house.
"I run down and I see my whole chair, the blankets around my chair and flames going up and around the couch," Russell remembered. "The dogs [were] over in the far corner wondering what to do."
His five dogs were trapped inside the home, and Russell had to quickly find a way to get all of them to safety.
One by one he said he began carrying them out.
"I started running out and bringing them to the broken-down car we had in the driveway," he said.
Unable to reach two of the dogs and struggling to catch his breath, Russell said he came to the heart wrenching realization that it wasn't safe to go back inside.
"All my oxygen just went right out of me," Russell explained. "I had to make that decision and it flippin' sucked but I would have been staying in there myself."
Russell said he was rushed to the hospital.
Meanwhile first responders found the two dogs still trapped inside and barely breathing. They were rushed to a vet two hours away in Waukesha.
"They're all making a fast recovery," Russell added.
When asked why he risked his life for the dogs, Russell replied, "I would go to the end of the world for them."
Though the dogs and the rest of his family are safe, he said it hasn't been easy because the family lost everything inside the home and with four kids, it hasn't been easy.
"It's hard to ask for help but if you guys could just put smiles on my kids' faces, just brighten up their days, that would make me happy," he said.
Russell wants to thank the first responders along with his family, neighbors and community for all their help.
If you'd like to help out the family, friends have set up a GoFundMe and other donations can be dropped off at 1247 Ohio Street Darlington, WI 53530. Contact information can be found on the GoFundMe page.
Russell has four daughters and said the two oldest like sports and makeup and the youngest enjoy playing ROBLOX. He says the family doesn't need any more clothes.