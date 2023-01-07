All quiet across southern Wisconsin... for now

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Some fog may be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning but for the most part, southern Wisconsin is going to stay dry through the end of next week. That's when our next system is set to move through the region. As of now, it looks to bring minimal impacts but that could change.
As winds turn out of the south, warmer air is going to be moving in which will cause some fog to develop. Temperatures are set to climb into the low to mid 30s to end the weekend. However, if we see more sunshine than cloud cover we could be warmer.
Cloudy conditions return along with a threat for a light rain/snow mix Tuesday. However, the chance doesn't look that great.
Our next chance for snow, rain or a wintry will begin on Thursday as our next organized system moves through the region. Right now, the low is looking to stay to our south which will put us in a good place to possibly receive more snow than rain. However, if it trends more southerly... we may miss out on precipitation all together.