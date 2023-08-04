'All staff was totally off': Swagat Indian Cuisine staff reacts to losing their food truck in a fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Staff from Swagat Indian Cuisine on Madison's west side is speaking out after their food truck was lit on fire late Tuesday night.
"It is very important for us. Because of these trucks we can feed our families," Yash, a Swagat employee, said.
Swagat has been a part of the Madison community for over 10 years. They have two brick and mortar locations on Madison's west side and in Sun Prairie, plus a food truck that allows them to cater parties as far as Milwaukee and Chicago.
"It's very important to us to be doing lots of parties [in] Milwaukee and Chicago," Yash said. "We take lots of occasions like weddings, anniversaries, some birthday parties."
Around 9:30 Wednesday morning as staff was arriving to prepare for the day, they realized their food truck had been lit on fire overnight.
Security footage from behind the restaurant shows an individual in long dark pants and a black hoodie trying to force open the restaurant's back door and taking a stack of spare laundry bags and setting them on fire.
"In the morning we like [to be in a] good mood to work on Swagat," Yash said. "All staff was totally off, they couldn't concentrate on work."
Swagat staff says since they opened, servers and the owner have had nothing but great relationships with customers. So, more than anything, they're confused that something like this happened to their business.
"If there's something I will suggest it's that we can speak," Yash said. "We can sit, we can talk but not damage somebody's property. [Building] things takes a lot of time but you can spoil it in just a few seconds."
Swagat staff says their focus now is raising money for a new food truck as it's an integral part of their business.
Madison Police are reviewing security footage from the night of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.