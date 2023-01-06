'All they want is to be with you': Baraboo sanctuary rescues senior dogs from shelters

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A brand-new dog sanctuary is on a mission to help senior dogs living in shelters.
Jane's Journey Home for Dogs is located in Baraboo and is essentially designed to be a nursing home for senior dogs. Executive director Rachel Leuzinger said their focus is hospice care and retirement for senior dogs living in shelters. They also pursue adoption for dogs with special needs.
"They can stay here as long as they want," Leuzinger said.
Leuzinger said they opened their doors in December with help from a trust set up by a woman named Jane Barton who was passionate about helping senior dogs and unfortunately passed in 2014.
The new sanctuary is slowly adopting more dogs in need.
"The plan is to take in these dogs from shelters where they might need a little extra care or a little extra time to adjust and take them out of a more stressful environment and give them a more peaceful place they can relax," she explained.
One of their residents is named Bosley, a 13-year-old Boston Terrier, who was scheduled to be euthanized before they took him in.
"He's very healthy, he's blind in one eye but he's very healthy," Leuzinger said. "He's sociable so we took him in and he'll either stay here for the rest of his life, which he could have a couple of years left, or he'll find a good home."
Diesel, a 6-year-old dog, has been with them for a little over a month. Leuzinger said Diesel is an unusual case for them because he's much younger than most of their residents.
She said he was surrendered to a shelter after living with a family majority of his life.
"Just by being an older dog he wasn't getting any adoption looks so the shelter reached out to us and said, 'he's a great dog but no one is taking him, would you?'"
They said yes and ever since Diesel has been keeping everyone active. Leuzinger said Diesel is up for adoption and is great with other dogs and people.
Leuzinger said Diesel and Bosley don't need much.
"All they really want to do is be with you and be loved and it's so easy to make them feel loved," she said.
Leuzinger explained they are non-profit and depend on volunteers and donations.
The sanctuary is currently looking for volunteers who would watch a movie on the couch with the dogs, take them for a walk, or even just spend some time with them.
If you'd like to get involved, you can go to their Facebook page at Jane's Journey Home for Dogs. You can also email them JourneyHome4Dogs@gmail.com