'All this started out with an idea, a dream': Monona Grove School District makes history with new solar array

MONONA (WKOW) -- The Monona Grove School District made history Saturday as they unveiled the largest solar array to be installed on a K-12 building in Wisconsin to date.
The project will replace the coal-fueled electricity that currently powers the school and will supply about half of the building's electrical needs.
Krishna Elwell, a sophomore at Monona Grove High School who helped the project come to fruition, said he is proud to see his school mark this major change.
"All this started out with an idea, a dream," Elwell said. "Energy is probably one of the most significant ways we can alter the effects of climate change and really create a sense of hope for the next generation, so to have my school doing that and to have the evidence that we can build a future right in front of my eyes--that's just so inspiring to see."
In addition to environmental benefits, Peter Sobol, Chair of Monona Grove School District, said the array is slated to save the school district $1.5 million over its lifetime.
"We're giving a message to the kids and the students in this building that we're serious about doing our part to solve the problems that we have both financially and with greenhouse gas emissions and environmental sustainability," Sobol said.
District leaders like Sobol hope to see other districts follow in Monona Grove's footsteps.