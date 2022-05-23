All Waukesha County Parks beaches to open without lifeguards

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- If you're planning to head to the Waukesha area for the holiday weekend, you may be swimming at your own risk.
Waukesha County Parks beaches will be open, with no lifeguards on duty.
The county is blaming the labor shortage and was faced with the prospect of closing the beaches for the season.
Instead, they just won't have lifeguards, which worries some parents.
"Parents bring their children here. They think, they always know where they are, they always know what they're doing, and no, you don't. You blink, and they're gone. They're gone," Kathy Wiegmann told WISN.
The six Waukesha County Parks will open for swimming Friday.