'All we could do is watch': A Jefferson County fire destroys a family's farming dream

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- A devastating barn fire in Jefferson County burned a portion of a family diary farm to the ground.
Meg Plucinski said it has always been her and her husband's dream to own a dairy farm. Over the past few years, they have been making payments toward a barn while renting it to operate D & M Family Farm.
On Sunday morning, Plucinski said that dream went up in smoke.
"It's just really hard to put into words," she said.
Their old red barn went up in flames while the family of six was out of town. Plucinski said she got the call and quickly returned home. From their window across the street, her kids watched as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
"It was falling down by the time we were here looking out the window and all we could do is watch," Plucinski said.
She said thankfully all the cows were in the pasture when the barn caught fire and no one was injured. However, without a place to milk the cows, D & M Family Farm is at a standstill.
"Everything we worked for this summer is gone and our income is gone," she said. "It's almost surreal, like it's hard to imagine, and it's really hard to wrap my head around right now."
When the fire broke out, Plucinski said neighbors lined the road with their trucks to help relocate the cows. The help didn't stop there, friends, neighbors, and even strangers all jumped in to lend a helping hand.
Plucinski said she's been overwhelmed by the amount of support and kindness her family has received.
"I don't have words, it's amazing," she said. "I walked into my little shed up there and there's a thing of fresh baked cookies, snacks and fruit, sitting there from people that I don't even know. This is incredible."
Looking ahead she said things are a little uncertain, but she's hopeful they will rebuild and continue their dream.
A fundraiser has been set up to help the Plucinski's rebuild and continue D & M Family Farm.